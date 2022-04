BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the last two years, we’ve heard about teachers and essential workers walking off the job due to burnout. But a new report from Johns Hopkins says a concerning number of public health workers are considering their career futures after facing harassment since the start of the pandemic. “It’s not acceptable,” said Dr. Beth Resnick of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Researchers at the school found that during the first year of the pandemic across Maryland and the U.S., there were nearly 1500 reports of harassment identified The study found that 57% of local public health departments...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 28 DAYS AGO