Zhang Weili has opened as a narrow favorite for her upcoming rematch with fellow former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. It’s safe to say that no fight could have sent fans out of an arena for the final time pre-COVID-19 more satisfied than the barnburner between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk did. In the co-main event of UFC 248, a pay-per-view held in March 2020, fans were treated to a Fight of the Year bout that arguably surpassed any title fight before it, and maybe even any fight, period.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO