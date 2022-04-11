ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fiedler, state official tour child care site

By Mark Zimmaro
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (pictured on right) joined Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead (center) during a visit to Children’s Playhouse at 2501 S. Marshall St....

southphillyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Philly Review

Fiedler launches re-election, welcomes neighbors to open house

Neighbors turned out in support of state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler’s re-election campaign, during a series of meet and greet events at her office at 6th and Tasker streets. Fiedler, who is serving her second term as state representative for House District 184 in South Philadelphia, submitted more than double the number of petition signatures the commonwealth requires in less than a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsTimes

CT companies to lawmakers: Fund child care

Connecticut’s top companies are calling on lawmakers to boost social safety net spending as pandemic-induced challenges in finding and securing child care have sapped their workforces and complicated recruitment. Executives from Bigelow Tea, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Boehringer Ingelheim and Hartford HealthCare testified in support of legislation that would...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan aims to cut cost of child care

DETROIT – The costs can be crippling for parents struggling to make ends meet. It’s no secret that child care costs have gone up, and now the state is working to keep those costs down. “Our number one struggle was staffing and staying afloat, said Monique Synder, owner...
DETROIT, MI
Sun-Journal

Child care centers to receive quarter-million COVID-19 tests from state

The state is going to start handing out close to 250,000 federally funded COVID-19 rapid tests to child care facilities this week in an effort to “limit the spread of COVID-19 while minimizing job disruptions for parents and employers,” the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Slate

The “Child Care Crisis” Edition

On this week’s episode: Jamilah and Zak are joined by Julie Kohler, a writer, gender justice advocate, and host of the podcast, White Picket Fence. First they tackle a question from a listener who is trying to figure out how to connect with her partner’s kid. Then they talk with Julie about the child care crisis, which she focused on for the latest season of her show. She explains why the U.S. is still so far behind in terms of implementing care economy policies and what supports should be in place to make parenting more manageable. On Slate Plus, they discuss the viral “husbands in training” TikTok.
KIDS
Urban Milwaukee

Making child care sustainable

STURGEON BAY, WI. MARCH 24, 2022 – Like child care centers across the country, the Barker Center in Sturgeon Bay closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In summer 2020, leaders at the center – the only licensed group child care in the city – decided it couldn’t afford to reopen.
STURGEON BAY, WI
KTEN.com

Grayson County parents struggle to find child care

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The availability of child care is a major issue across Texoma. Parents are having a hard time trying to find a safe place for their kids while they work to pay the bills. Some parents say they've have been on a waiting list for...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
South Philly Review

Ceremonial swearing-in for South Philly judge

A ceremonial swearing-in took place last week in a City Hall courtroom for Municipal Court Judge Fran McCloskey, who lives in South Philly’s Whitman neighborhood. McCloskey attended St. Joseph’s Prep [class of 1993]. He earned a psychology degree from Penn and his law degree from Temple. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Child Development#Care Work#State#Children S Playhouse#Pennsylvanians
South Philly Review

Applications now open for Philadelphia Board of Education

The Educational Nominating Panel announced that it is accepting applications from qualified individuals who may be interested in serving on the city’s Board of Education. Board of Education members will work collectively overseeing all policy, budgetary and financial decisions made by the School District of Philadelphia. Duties include appointing and evaluating the Superintendent, adopting annual operating and capital budgets, authorizing the receiving or expending of funds, and authorizing charter schools. Members are also expected to attend monthly public meetings, biannual meetings with City Council members and the mayor, hearings, committee meetings and visits to public schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
989
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PA

 https://southphillyreview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy