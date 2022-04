A man who had been sentenced to death has chosen to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair when his sentence is carried out later this month. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, will be the first prisoner to be able to decide how he would be executed after a law went into effect last year that made the electric chair the default method but gave prisoners the option to select a firing squad, manned by three prison workers armed with rifles, The Associated Press reported.

