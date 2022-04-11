The Not-So-Secret Force Behind Nicola Coughlan's Fashion

**Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 and potentially Seasons 3 & 4 Ahead!**. Bridgerton Season 2 is supposed to be Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) season, but one of his siblings couldn’t stop stealing the spotlight. From the moment Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) returns from his tour abroad, he’s making Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) heart go a-flutter and dredging up drama from the past. By season’s end, it seems that Colin and Penelope might be getting closer than ever. After all, Colin gallantly tries to come to her rescue and dances with her at the Featherington ball. He says she is special to him! But then Colin throws all that goodwill away by destroying the dream for Pen. Our sweet Miss Featherington overhears Colin telling his friends that he would “never dream of courting Penelope Featherington!”

TV SERIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO