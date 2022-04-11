Varsity Softball | Metro Tournament vs Lake Nona Lions

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest scored three times in two minutes midway through the first half and cruised to an 8-1 win over Stevens Point in both teams’ Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer opener Thursday at Goerke Field. Jenna Baumann scored twice and Jenna Check added another between...
Comments / 0