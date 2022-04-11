ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Not ready to file taxes? Here’s how to get an extension

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urTLe_0f5da8Ka00

(NEXSTAR) – There are only a few days left to gather your documents, calm your nerves and hope for a good tax refund – but, if you already know you’re unlikely to make the deadline, here’s how you can get an extension.

The last day to file in 2022 for most people is April 18, but the Internal Revenue Service has a tax deadline extension for those who need a few extra months.

Woman uses trending hand signal to save her from domestic violence, kidnapping situation

If you’re planning on pushing back your filing date, you can get an automatic six-month extension using the IRS’ Form 4868 , just make sure to do it before the April tax deadline to avoid late-filling penalties.

Your new deadline will be Oct. 17, 2022, but the IRS could make an exception and push it back even further for taxpayers living out of the country.

You can get a tax extension, but should you?

Filing for an extension can now easily be done online – you can use IRS Direct Pay ; the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System ; or pay with a credit, debit card or digital wallet – but there are some things to keep in mind before hitting snooze on your 2021 tax return.

Millions of student loan borrowers getting ‘forgiveness’ in latest pause

One key consideration is that the extension is for the paperwork, not the payment. You’ll still need to estimate your tax liability and pay by April 18, using the same form.

The IRS reminds taxpayers looking for an extension that they should pay on time, even if they can’t give the full amount to reduce possible penalties.

While the late filing penalty is generally five percent per month, the penalty for late payments is usually .5 percent per month. Interest on the late payments, currently four percent annually, is compounded on a daily basis, according to the IRS. The IRS says it will work with those people unable to make full payments, and most people can set up a payment plan .

Also worth noting, depending on your circumstances you may already be able to file later in the year.

Never got the 3rd $1,400 stimulus payment? Here’s what to do when filing taxes

There is an automatic two-month extension for citizens and resident aliens who work and live outside of the U.S. or Puerto Rico. While they have until June 15 to file, they still need to make any tax payments by April 18.

Military members living outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico receive the same filing extension, and those people serving in combat zones have up to 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due .

Finally, if President Biden were to make a disaster area declaration, the IRS can postpone taxpayer deadlines for residents and businesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Payment#Irs Direct Pay
money.com

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
MotorBiscuit

Car Repossessed? Here’s How to Get It Back

If your car has been repossessed, then you may be feeling like it’s gone forever. That’s not necessarily true in some cases as it’s possible to get it back. However, it could just take some time and money to do it. Here’s how. How to get...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC Miami

How to Avoid a Tax Filing Rejection If Last Year's Return Is Still Pending

The IRS is backlogged and still sifting through tens of millions of pending returns, including many filings from the previous tax year. When filing your tax return digitally, you'll need to enter $0 for last year's adjusted gross income if your 2020 return is still pending. And if you collected...
INCOME TAX
CNET

File Taxes on Your Phone: How to Complete a Tax Return on iPhone or Android

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The best tax software takes the pain out of filing your taxes and also keeps up with the latest technology. As phones and tablets now make up about half of all American Internet usage, top tax programs like TurboTax and H&R Block have responded with dedicated mobile apps for iPhone or Android, making it easy to file your tax return without ever using a computer.
INCOME TAX
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy