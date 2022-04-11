ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Murder charge dismissed for Texas woman’s ‘self-induced abortion’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Victoria Lopez
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4X4a_0f5da22E00

STARR COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO ) — A South Texas District Attorney has dismissed a murder charge against a woman who authorities said performed a “self-induced abortion.”

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Herrera was arrested after it was learned she “intentionally and knowingly [caused] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The 26-year-old woman was released on bail from the Starr County jail on Saturday.

Driver fleeing police ends in a collision with injuries in KCK

Following national attention and local protests, the 229th Judicial District Attorney, Gocha Allen Ramirez, released a statement that his office would file a motion to dismiss the indictment against Herrera. Ramirez reviewed applicable state laws and stated that Herrera “should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her. “

Moving forward, the DA’s office will continue to communicate with Herrera’s counsel to “bring this matter to a close.”

The district attorney acknowledged the effect the incident had on Herrera and her family.

Although with this dismissal Ms. Herrera will not face prosecution for this incident it is clear to me that the events leading up to this indictment have taken a toll on Ms. Herrera and her family. To ignore this fact would be shortsighted. The issues surrounding this matter are clearly contentious, however based on Texas law and the facts presented, it is not a criminal matter.

Gocha Allen Ramirez, 229th Judicial District Attorney

Ramirez closed his statement by re-emphasizing that Herrera “did not commit a criminal act under the law of the State of Texas.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
truecrimedaily

Woman locks boyfriend in suitcase, charged with murder - TCDPOD

Missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, but an Amber Alert was not issued until last week (2:23). Evelyn’s mom has been arrested for filing false reports. Evelyn’s grandma and her grandma’s boyfriend were also arrested, all held in the same jail. In Florida, a drunken game of hide-and-seek allegedly led to the death of Jorge Torres Jr., locked in a suitcase and recorded by his girlfriend as he suffocated (18:12). She's charged with murder. Defense attorney Alison Triessl co-hosts.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Abortion Rights#Self Induced Abortion#South Texas#Kveo#Kck#Da
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arizona man sentenced to life in prison 35 years after Texas woman’s murder

SAN ANTONIO — An Arizona man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of a Texas woman 35 years ago. Larry Leroy Moore, 69, was sentenced for the capital murder charge on Friday. It came moments after the verdict was read by a Bexar County jury that found Moore guilty for the rape and strangulation of Dianna “Dee Dee” Lowery in 1987, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Morphew’s defense files motion to dismiss murder case again

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The defense attorneys for the Chaffee County man accused of killing his wife in May of 2020 have filed another motion to dismiss the case, this time based on the presentation of false testimony at pretrial hearings. Barry Morphew was arrested for first-degree murder on May 5, 2021, nearly a year […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
WSET

Man charged with murder in death of woman in Dublin

DUBLIN, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made in an alleged murder in Dublin Monday. According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to a well-being check at the Briarwood Apartments around 4:21 p.m. and made contact with a man at one of the apartments. Officers made...
DUBLIN, VA
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy