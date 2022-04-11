Fire inside Wayne County stamping plant sends 16 overnight workers running for safety

VAN BUREN TWSP. (WWJ) -- An early morning fire at a stamping plant in Wayne County sent 16 workers running for safety.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, a spark flew into a dust collection bin, causing a fire inside the Bayloff Stamping Plant number 2, along Belleville Road in Van Buren Township.

All of the overnight workers were able to escape the building safely, Van Buren Fire Chief David McInally said.

McInally told WWJ's Charlie Langton that he needed help putting out the flames, so fire crews from Canton, Romulus and Ypsilanti Township arrived on the scene to assist.

The fire caused extensive damage inside the plant.

Belleville Road had to be closed in both directions for a few hours from the heavy amount of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Belleville Road is currently open as of 8 a.m.