‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Kicks Off ‘Awards Season’ With Co-Stars

By Leanne Stahulak
 3 days ago
1883″ star LaMonica Garrett joined his co-stars at the Deadline Contenders Television panel this weekend to kick off awards season.

Deadline hosted this “in-person extravaganza” earlier this weekend, featuring guest panelists from several hit TV shows on different networks. The “1883” cast, including LaMonica Garrett, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, and Isabel May, represented Paramount Plus.

Garrett took to Instagram earlier this weekend to share several photos and videos from the event. In the picture below, you can see the cast posed outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

“Awards season kick off with my @1883official family,” Garrett captioned the post earlier. Everyone looks absolutely stunning, as per usual.

LaMonica Garrett then followed up this “1883” reunion with some exciting news. He later posted a video of the cast’s entrance to the panel, where the moderator quickly revealed some key information.

“I can reveal a few things right up front,” the Deadline moderator began. “There had been speculation that the remaining characters from ‘1883’ might return for a second season. Taylor Sheridan more or less made it clear to Deadline readers that he was satisfied with the story that was told.

“And so, ‘1883’ will be submitted for Emmy consideration as a Limited Series,” the moderator continued. “And Taylor Sheridan will move on to the next fresh chapter, ‘1932,’ featuring a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”

The Deadline moderator later concluded this introduction with exciting news for the cast members. He revealed which Emmy categories Paramount submitted each cast member for. “Sam Elliott and Isabel May will be submitted for Best Actor and Actress [in a Limited Series]. And Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garett will be submitted in the Best Supporting categories [in a Limited Series].”

Check out the full video introduction from earlier this weekend below.

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals That Sam Elliott gave Him a ‘Big Hug’ When They Met

Although “1883” wrapped up in February, LaMonica Garrett and other cast members still like to share tidbits from the show. The official “1883” Instagram account posted a video breaking down the relationship between Garrett’s character, Thomas, and Sam Elliott’s character, Shea Brennan, earlier this week.

Garrett felt slightly intimidated by working with Elliott at first. But the veteran actor quickly eased his worries.

“When I first met Sam, he looked at me and gave me a big hug and he says, ‘This story, this relationship, is what I love the most about the script,’” Garrett said earlier. “Every bit of anxiety that I had that I was working with an icon, it went away. And he just has this warm presence to him.”

‘1883’ Stars Reflect on What Went Into Making the Hit Western

Taylor Sheridan, creator of 1883 and the rest of the Yellowstone universe has a staunch dedication to authenticity. And while he never asked his 1883 stars to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself, he did demand a lot of them. That includes attending cowboy camp so their skills would be as believable as possible on-screen, as well as giving their performances in the elements rather than a sound stage.
Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
