‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Kicks Off ‘Awards Season’ With Co-Stars

“1883″ star LaMonica Garrett joined his co-stars at the Deadline Contenders Television panel this weekend to kick off awards season.

Deadline hosted this “in-person extravaganza” earlier this weekend, featuring guest panelists from several hit TV shows on different networks. The “1883” cast, including LaMonica Garrett, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, and Isabel May, represented Paramount Plus.

Garrett took to Instagram earlier this weekend to share several photos and videos from the event. In the picture below, you can see the cast posed outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

“Awards season kick off with my @1883official family,” Garrett captioned the post earlier. Everyone looks absolutely stunning, as per usual.

LaMonica Garrett then followed up this “1883” reunion with some exciting news. He later posted a video of the cast’s entrance to the panel, where the moderator quickly revealed some key information.

“I can reveal a few things right up front,” the Deadline moderator began. “There had been speculation that the remaining characters from ‘1883’ might return for a second season. Taylor Sheridan more or less made it clear to Deadline readers that he was satisfied with the story that was told.

“And so, ‘1883’ will be submitted for Emmy consideration as a Limited Series,” the moderator continued. “And Taylor Sheridan will move on to the next fresh chapter, ‘1932,’ featuring a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”

The Deadline moderator later concluded this introduction with exciting news for the cast members. He revealed which Emmy categories Paramount submitted each cast member for. “Sam Elliott and Isabel May will be submitted for Best Actor and Actress [in a Limited Series]. And Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garett will be submitted in the Best Supporting categories [in a Limited Series].”

Check out the full video introduction from earlier this weekend below.

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals That Sam Elliott gave Him a ‘Big Hug’ When They Met

Although “1883” wrapped up in February, LaMonica Garrett and other cast members still like to share tidbits from the show. The official “1883” Instagram account posted a video breaking down the relationship between Garrett’s character, Thomas, and Sam Elliott’s character, Shea Brennan, earlier this week.

Garrett felt slightly intimidated by working with Elliott at first. But the veteran actor quickly eased his worries.

“When I first met Sam, he looked at me and gave me a big hug and he says, ‘This story, this relationship, is what I love the most about the script,’” Garrett said earlier. “Every bit of anxiety that I had that I was working with an icon, it went away. And he just has this warm presence to him.”