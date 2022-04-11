ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU head coach Ryan Day to address Dwayne Haskins death

By Orri Benatar
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzdqF_0f5dZn8700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day will hold a press conference at 10:30am Monday to discuss former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins , who died Saturday.

Haskins, 24, was killed after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

The press conference can be seen LIVE at 10:30am in the video player above.

Former OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by truck

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process.” wrote Day on social media Saturday. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Throughout the weekend, Haskins’ former Buckeye teammates and coaches shared condolences over social media while fans and students payed tribute at the Horseshoe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Osu#Wcmh#Buckeye#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspects at large after fatal shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Cleveland on Friday. Raequan Williams, 27, was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to 10008 Westchester for a man shot. When they arrived, the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy