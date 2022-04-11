ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 "frightened cats and sickly kittens" abandoned at Menands shelter

By WRGB STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mohawk Hudson Humane Society say they are reviewing surveillance footage after they say three women dumped 20 cats and kittens outside the shelter in Menands. In a post on Facebook, the shelter...

Video Released of the Women Who Dumped Cats at Menands Shelter

On Saturday night over twenty cats and kittens were dumped and left abandoned at the front door of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. Several were in bad shape. A few of the cats were in a dog cage, while others were in cardboard boxes and can be seen escaping as soon as the boxes are placed on the ground.
Who Abandoned Over 20 Sick Kittens at Mohawk Hudson Humane?

Around 7 o'clock Saturday night a neighbor saw three women unload and discard over 20 kittens and cats in front of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. The shelter was closed at the time, but along with the neighbor, surveillance video caught the act. Apparently the cats were unloaded...
