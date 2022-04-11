ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoOFG_0f5dZgx200

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.

At a glance

  • According to the latest Forbes List and Daily Mail reports, Elon Musk now boasts a net worth of $282 billion
  • Musk knocked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos off the top spot last year as Tesla’s price per share surged during the pandemic
  • Musk’s wealth peaked in November of 2021 at close to $340 billion when the NASDAQ hit record highs
  • He recently invested heavily in Twitter, becoming the company’s largest shareholder overnight

Heading into the COVID-19 pandemic, Elon Musk’s net worth sat at “just” $26.6 billion in 2020. Since then, Tesla’s stock has soared to unprecedented heights. Musk’s 2020 bump of over $100 billion in personal net worth is a modern-day record by any calculations.

Musk is now $115 billion richer than LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, the third richest man in the world with a net worth of $167.4 billion. He also sits well above the figures for Microsoft founders Bill Gates ($134.2 billion) and Steve Ballmer ($97 billion). Warren Buffet rounds out the Top 5 wealthiest people on the planet with his $127 billion fortune.

To put the absurd amount of wealth into true perspective, Musk could theoretically buy every sports team in every major league in America. That’s right; he could buy all 32 National Football League teams — currently, worth over $112 billion — and still have enough in the bank to buy all 30 NBA teams at about $61 billion, all 30 Major League Baseball teams at $54 billion, and all 32 National Hockey League teams at around $26.7 billion.

Elon Musk has a net worth similar to the entire financial output of his home country

The World Bank values the entire gross domestic product of Musk’s home nation of South Africa at $335 billion; so the hometown product needs only a few more good Telsa quarters to “buy” his entire home country.

With so much money at his disposal, Musk can throw his weight around at major companies without assuming any risk to his balance sheet or quality of life. The SpaceX CEO recently purchased a passive stake in Twitter for $2.4 billion, making him the largest shareholder overnight with 9.2 percent equity. News of the trade caused markets to flood Twitter with buying money, which led to Musk picking up a billion dollars in unrealized gains virtually overnight.

According to reports, Twitter offered Musk a board seat upon finalizing the purchase, which he initially accepted. News broke this morning, however, that Musk ultimately declined the board seat for unknown reasons.

In April 2012, Musk signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative meant to encourage the world’s wealthiest men and women to give away the bulk of their fortune during the course of their lifetimes. Musk has since multiplied his fortune hundreds of times over, so his giving pledge may need some amending.

Comments / 108

215 e
3d ago

elon gives signs to everyone head of time if people would pay attention everyone can make money. he gives little hints it is if u pick up on it or not

Reply(3)
18
dopey d
2d ago

It's funny I have to keep explaining to people. That his overall wealth. is not based on cash on hand he has in a bank account. That number is if he were to liquidate all his assets and sell his shares. only then that's what the number of cash in hand would be. how much cash he actually has access to. is a insane amount. but it's nowhere near his overall wealth.

Reply(10)
8
Universal Justice
3d ago

Not like communism that people struggling and working hard for pennies and not like capitalism that some people have so much money that comes out of their ears. It would be nice things were in moderation so all people would enjoy.

Reply(10)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbes
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Jeff Bezos
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#World#Lvmh
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy