Montclair, NJ

Train gates were down when media critic Eric Boehlert was struck, killed, NJ Transit says

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Investigators said Monday the safety equipment at the Montclair train station where media critic Eric Boehlert was struck and killed while riding his bicycle was operating normally at the time of the crash. Boehlert, 56, died after he was struck about 9:40 p.m. April 4, by a train on...

