‘American Idol’ recap: Jimmie Allen mentors as America takes the reins

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Top 24 have been decided, it’s America’s turn to take the reins on American Idol. Sunday’s episode saw half of the contestants being mentored by country star Jimmie Allen, who was a previous contestant on...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Abc Audio
