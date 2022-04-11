Board: State Senator’s Letter Caused “Confusion and Concern”

Chattanooga, TENN. — Cases of sexual assault by doctors have grabbed headlines for the past few years. But when these cases happen, how are doctors disciplined?. A spotlight on America investigation looked at how doctor discipline is handled nationally. Malpractice cases are handled by state medical boards, but the...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
THE Biden Administration has extended the coronavirus public health emergency by 90 days. The extension is set to preserve benefits received by low-income and vulnerable Americans. Those relying on SNAP or Medicare will be positively impacted as those who may have lost their coverage will be safe regardless of whether...
A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said.Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.“It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A new drug could be a godsend for patients hospitalized with COVID, and help save the most critical cases. A double-blind study that ended last week showed...
Colleagues of Dianne Feinstein are speaking out — some on the record and others anonymously — about the California Democrat's future in the Senate at the same time that she is responding to their concerns about her fitness for office. In a recent policy meeting, a fellow lawmaker...
Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
Valley schools are still struggling with crowded classrooms, which is putting even more stress on teachers as school officials look for ways to ease the stress and workload. Sylvia Tanguma, president of the McAllen chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said more students in the classroom is a sign things are getting back to normal, but it's also a challenge that could force some teachers out of the classroom altogether.
I agree that there are some racists in every tribe. No matter if you are white, Black, brown, red, yellow, Jew, Baptist, Catholic, Muslim, etc., there will always be folks who have a problem with folks of a different tribe. But the current big rub seems to be between Black...
CHECKS worth thousands could be headed to residents as a governor calls on lawmakers to use $2billion in unspent American Rescue Plan funds. Governor Tom Wolf hopes that some of the money will go back to Pennsylvania households in the form of a $2,000 stimulus check. The one-time checks would...
Comments / 0