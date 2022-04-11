ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Board: State Senator’s Letter Caused “Confusion and Concern”

wibwnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas board that licenses health care providers has raised concerns about a letter that a physician-legislator sent to doctors. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts said that the letter from...

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Health
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
City
Kansas City, KS
The Independent

Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said.Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.“It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#The Kansas City Star#House
The Independent

GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says

Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRGV

Crowded classrooms causing concern among Valley teachers

Valley schools are still struggling with crowded classrooms, which is putting even more stress on teachers as school officials look for ways to ease the stress and workload. Sylvia Tanguma, president of the McAllen chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said more students in the classroom is a sign things are getting back to normal, but it's also a challenge that could force some teachers out of the classroom altogether.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy