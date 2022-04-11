Florida Man Who Sexually Abused A Child Under 12, Captured By U.S. Marshals In New York

A Florida man who sexually abused a child under 12-years-of age fled the state of Florida to New York and was captured by U.S. Marshals last week.

28-year-old Luis Antonio Crespo was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Rochester, N.Y., and will be extradited back to Florida to face multiple child sex offense charges.

“He looks sad because he probably thought if he moved to upstate New York that his charges relating to him sexually assaulting a young girl in our county wouldn’t follow him. Surely 1,300 miles would be far enough that the Special Victims Unit would just forget about him, right? Wrong,” said Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Luis Antonio Crespo

Crespo faces charges of sexual assault on a victim under 12 (a capital felony), two counts of molestation of a victim under 12 (a life felony), and lewd and lascivious behavior (a second-degree felony).

“If he is convicted, he won’t be leaving our state for a very, very long time,” said HCSO.

