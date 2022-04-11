ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Passenger, 82, Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Jersey Shore: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rTyk_0f5dWXZ400
The scene of a fatal crash. Photo Credit: Manchester Township PD

An 82-year-old passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

On Thursday, April 7, at approximately 9:59 p.m, Manchester Township police responded to the intersection of State Highway 70 and Manchester Boulevard in the Whiting section of town to investigate a two-car motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and sedan, with the occupants of the sedan still inside the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers observed a grey, 2004, Dodge Ram Pickup with extensive front end damage facing west in the east bound travel lane of State Highway 70. Officers, also observed a gold, 2005, Honda Accord with extensive passenger side damage, on the dirt shoulder of Manchester Blvd.

A 2005 Honda Aoccrd was making a left turn onto Manchester Boulevard. A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, which also had a green light, struck the passenger side of the Honda, police said. The Honda then hit a utility pole.

The Dodge Ram was occupied by only the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Justice Wilson of Whiting, Wilson did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 82-year-old Monica McCord of Whiting, She sustained facial cuts and chest pain and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was listed in stable condition.

The Honda's passenger, identified as 83-year-old Joan Maniaci, suffered severe internal trauma, and was transported to Community Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the rescue and cleanup.

Assisting at the scene were EMTs from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, as well as, members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Departments, Lakehurst Police Department, and representatives from Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but at this point, failure to yield to oncoming traffic is the contributing cause of the motor vehicle accident.

This crash is being investigated by Patrolman Conner Yatauro of the Manchester Township Police Department Traffic Safety Section.

Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
US News and World Report

Patrol Says 4 Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash in Eastern Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Four people have been killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Iowa Highway 136 a couple of miles northwest of Clinton, the Clinton Herald reported. The patrol said an eastbound car and westbound minivan collided head-on around 5 p.m., killing both drivers and two passengers in the minivan. All four were declared dead at the scene.
CLINTON, IA
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

