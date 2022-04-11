Passenger, 82, Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Jersey Shore: Police

The scene of a fatal crash. Photo Credit: Manchester Township PD

An 82-year-old passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

On Thursday, April 7, at approximately 9:59 p.m, Manchester Township police responded to the intersection of State Highway 70 and Manchester Boulevard in the Whiting section of town to investigate a two-car motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and sedan, with the occupants of the sedan still inside the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers observed a grey, 2004, Dodge Ram Pickup with extensive front end damage facing west in the east bound travel lane of State Highway 70. Officers, also observed a gold, 2005, Honda Accord with extensive passenger side damage, on the dirt shoulder of Manchester Blvd.

A 2005 Honda Aoccrd was making a left turn onto Manchester Boulevard. A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, which also had a green light, struck the passenger side of the Honda, police said. The Honda then hit a utility pole.

The Dodge Ram was occupied by only the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Justice Wilson of Whiting, Wilson did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 82-year-old Monica McCord of Whiting, She sustained facial cuts and chest pain and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was listed in stable condition.

The Honda's passenger, identified as 83-year-old Joan Maniaci, suffered severe internal trauma, and was transported to Community Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the rescue and cleanup.

Assisting at the scene were EMTs from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services, Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, as well as, members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Departments, Lakehurst Police Department, and representatives from Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but at this point, failure to yield to oncoming traffic is the contributing cause of the motor vehicle accident.

This crash is being investigated by Patrolman Conner Yatauro of the Manchester Township Police Department Traffic Safety Section.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.