The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will welcome Carolyn Smith-Williams on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Carolyn Smith-Williams, born in Strong, AR. attended Gardner High School in Strong. She is an alumnus of AM&N in Pine Bluff, AR. She is retired from the United States Navy. In 1999, she founded The Quilted History, an organization dedicated to the sole purpose of educating everyone that she could about the history of people of color.

MONROE, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO