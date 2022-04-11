YSU receives $200K grant for teaching program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University announced that they have received a grant worth $200,000 that will go towards their education programs.

According to a press release, the grant will be used to try to increase the number of people entering the teaching profession, especially special education. The grant is part of the new statewide “Addressing Educator Shortages in Ohio” program paid for through $5.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

YSU’s Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education reports that as of February 2022, school districts in the Youngstown area alone reported 26 unfilled special education positions.

The press release states that the program has the following goals:

Recruit six cohorts of five master’s degree-level students to enter special education programs.

Recruit 30 students to enter bachelor’s programs.

Place 50 students in special education teaching positions in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Increase by 50% the number of black, indigenous and people of color advancing to upper division courses.

Reduce by 50% the number of test attempts students need to pass state licensing exams.

The press release also states that YSU will work with the Trumbull and Ashtabula county Educational Service Centers, as well as the Youngstown City and Liberty Local schools, to recruit traditional high school students, current YSU students, students in local community colleges and others to explore getting bachelor’s or master’s degrees and entering the teaching profession.

“This is an exciting opportunity to increase the number of high-quality teachers and professionals in Ohio schools,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said.

More information can be found here .

