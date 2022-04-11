MCLA police looking for hit & run information
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The MCLA Police are looking for the public’s help with information on a hit and run in the campus parking lot.
According to the MCLA Police Department, between 8:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 8th a hit and run accident happened in the MCLA Taconic parking lot.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Officer Pierce at 413-662-5284 or email Brett.pierce@mcla.edu .
