ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

MCLA police looking for hit & run information

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYaum_0f5dUnoE00

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The MCLA Police are looking for the public’s help with information on a hit and run in the campus parking lot.

According to the MCLA Police Department, between 8:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 8th a hit and run accident happened in the MCLA Taconic parking lot.

Florida woman accused of using cat to batter girlfriend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbdCh_0f5dUnoE00
MCLA Police Department

If you have any information you are asked to contact Officer Pierce at 413-662-5284 or email Brett.pierce@mcla.edu .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Adams, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
North Adams, MA
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
North Adams, MA
Sports
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hit And Run#Mcla Taconic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy