Tia Booth’s Boyfriend Taylor Mock Proposes at ‘Bachelor Live On Stage’: Engagement Photos

A public proposal! Tia Booth and her boyfriend, Taylor Mock , got engaged at the Atlanta stop of "Bachelor Live On Stage."

The product engineer got down on one knee during the Sunday, April 10, event, as the Bachelor alum, 30, addressed the audience. Shocked, she asked, “Are you kidding me?”

After the duo hugged and kissed, host Becca Kufrin joked, “No date card for you, Tia, you got the damn ring.” The former Bachelorette, 32, gave a glimpse of Booth’s ring on her Instagram Story after the milestone moment.

“My babes are getting married,” the Minnesota native captioned a social media upload, asking the bride-to-be to “show off” her sparkler.

The proposal came nearly six months after Booth debuted her partner in an Instagram post .

“Not gonna lie, it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too,” the Arkansas native told her followers in October 2021.

“Finally,” fellow Bachelor Nation member Raven Gates commented on the video at the time, and her husband, Adam Gottschalk , wrote, “Okayyyy T.” Kufrin, for her part, added, “We approve. Get those double dates lined up soon,” while JoJo Fletcher gushed about how “happy” she was for the pair.

In a post of his own, Mock wrote, “It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you. With that being said, I still had to make fun of you, hope everyone enjoys the last two slides.”

The couple have continued to document their relationship via Instagram, from football games to holiday celebrations.

“This guy truly doesn’t get enough credit for putting up with my s--t,” the physiotherapist captioned a selfie last month. “He came into my life during the most difficult season I’ve ever faced and hasn’t wavered. I’ve tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he’s stuck through it all. Maybe once we’re on the other side of it I’ll write a book to explain, but for now here’s some genuine soft smiles. ILY Tay.”

The former ABC personality first competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr. ’ s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018. Later that same year, Booth appeared on Bachelor in Paradise where she briefly reconnected with ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood . Booth subsequently dated Cory Cooper from 2018 to 2019. In 2021, she filmed season 7 of BiP and left Mexico on her own.

Keep scrolling to see the former reality star reacting to her surprise engagement on Sunday.