There are few venues in sports history more iconic than the "old" Yankee Stadium. When you combine the amount of fans who have sat in the seats of the stadium over the decades, and the history that has played out on the field itself, Yankee Stadium exists in a tier of history that only a few other venues have ever reached. Unfortunately, however, we are no longer able to re-live that history, as the decision was made not only to build a new Yankee Stadium, but demolish the old one in the process.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO