CDC says Yuma Dole listeria outbreak is over

By April Hettinger
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The listeria outbreak that stemmed from the dole plants in Yuma and North Carolina is over.

Overall, the outbreak killed three people.

The CDC recently announced the end to the outbreak saying there is no longer a health threat to the public.

18 people were sickened in 13 states. All of them were hospitalized.

It was first investigated in 2019 and 2020.

The agency wasn’t able to trace the source of the illness in prior investigations, but when the case was reopened last year, the CDC found it was packaged salads and lettuce sold by Dole that was making people sick.

Package salads and iceberg lettuce that were processed here in Yuma were found to have contributed to the outbreak.

The affected people were between 50 and 94 years old.

