Around the middle of last year, Audi revealed the A6 e-tron Concept with spectacular styling and impressive range before teasing that a station wagon version would be coming. That materialized, so to speak, last month when the A6 Avant e-tron Concept was unveiled. But with so many concepts in the works, is there any work being done on a production-spec model that we can all hope to buy? Well, we got our first look at development prototypes last month too, and now we have new imagery captured from both Sweden and Germany, the latter images being captured at the infamous Nurburgring.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO