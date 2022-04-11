Podcast: Auburn football A-Day Recap, Quarterback battle update

There was a lot to break down from Auburn's A-Day game.

Auburn football may have a new favorite to be the quarterback in 2022 after Saturday's A-Day game. The Auburn Tigers were impressed with Robby Ashford as he came in with the backup offense and stole the show. He out-dueled TJ Finley on the stat sheet and was able to use his legs to move outside of the pocket.

Tank Bigsby was used in the passing game more than he has been in the past. His ability to impact the offense in different ways will be crucial this upcoming season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby, host of Locked On MLB Prospects and a writer at Auburn Daily. They discussed the biggest takeaways from Auburn football's annual A-Day game and what to expect over the next few months before fall camp starts back.

Auburn baseball defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores by winning two out of the three games this weekend. The Auburn Tigers, led by Butch Thompson are on a hot streak and will look to face Mississippi State in a three-game series starting Thursday.

