Stocks

Best Buy’s Last Stand

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYeCP_0f5dS3Yb00 Best Buy's shares are off 24% in the past year. Investors do not think much of its future. The primary reason for that is the success of Amazon, which has been at the center of the debate about Best Buy's fortunes for years. Wall Street has signaled it believes Best Buy will continue to lose that game.

Two numbers tell the story of Best Buy's current situation. In the most recently reported quarter, same domestic store sales dropped 2.1%. Astonishingly, domestic only sales were off 11.2%. Best Buy expects same-store sales to fall 1% to 4% in its current fiscal year. Best Buy cannot paint that as anything other than a disaster.

When earnings were announced, Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO said: "We are deliberately investing in our future and furthering our competitive differentiation which, as expected, impacted our Q4 profitability. The biggest areas of investment were our new membership program, technology and Best Buy Health, all core to our future growth potential." It is hard to say how he could have come up with a worse excuse.

Zack's gave another reason that Best Buy's future will be terrible. "BBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.97 per share and revenue of $50.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.39% and -3.24%, respectively."

What else is left to be said?
ALSO READ: America's Best Industries for Customer Satisfaction

Comments / 180

Randy G
3d ago

Best buy is their own worst enemy. Bad customer service bad subcontractors to deliver their good and the store not backing up their customers. Bought a stove and refrigerator from Best Buy and had them delivered to our house. The company that delivered the refrigerator bent the hinges on the door. Called Best Buy and they said they wasn't responsible for it and the delivery company wouldn't take responsibility either. Needless to say Best Buy got no more business from me.

Reply(10)
70
Last Man Standing
3d ago

With unions beginning infect Amazon, its future isn’t all that bright either. Then there is all that Chinese trash being sold on Amazon….not to mention that Amazon’s pricing on actual quality products is no better or actual higher than buying local for the most part.

Reply(17)
102
Horse Face
3d ago

Best Buy sufferers what so many brick and mortar stores do, they cost more than Amazon. But it’s nice to be able to see electronics actually work before you buy.

Reply(3)
37
