Etsy sellers plan week-long strike

By WKSU
wksu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome thirteen thousand vendors on Etsy plan to begin a week-long strike on Monday in protest of a 30% increase in fees the site charges them. Etsy is raising its transaction fee from 5% to 6.5%. The last increase before this one was in 2018 when the 3.5% was raised to...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

