ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Heathrow hiring as traffic hits highest since start of Covid

By Siddharth Philip
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon's Heathrow airport will ramp up hiring "as fast as possible" after passenger numbers surged last month to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The 4.2 million travelers passing through the facility during March represents a more than seven-fold jump from a year earlier, according to a statement...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Foot Traffic at Oakland International at Highest Level Since Pandemic Began

Foot traffic at Oakland International Airport in February reached its highest level since the pandemic began about two years ago. Passenger traffic reached 79 percent of pre-pandemic levels last month, up from the previous high of 77 percent in November. "Based on the statistics we have seen so far this...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

UK says Rwanda flights to start in weeks; critics slam plan

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Friday that it plans to start putting asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda within weeks, as it defended a deal that has outraged refugee groups and humanitarian organizations. Britain and Rwanda announced Thursday that they had struck an agreement that will see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#London Heathrow Airport#Easyjet#Flightaware#British Airways
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Motorists hit by near-relentless fuel price rises since start of February

Motorists have been hit by almost non-stop daily increases in fuel prices for six weeks, new figures show.Analysis of AA data by the PA news agency found average prices for petrol and diesel at UK forecourts have only dipped on three days since the start of February.This has led to the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel soaring by more than 19p and 27p respectively.Latest figures show average prices are a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel.Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to...
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Peloton will slash hardware prices, raise subscription fee

Peloton Interactive is slashing prices for its three major hardware products while boosting the cost of its subscription, part of a comeback plan that centers on generating more recurring revenue. The price of Peloton's original Bike will now be $1,195, down $300, and the higher-end Bike+ will drop $500 to...
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

South Korea to lift most COVID-19 restrictions next week

SEOUL, April 15 (UPI) -- South Korean officials announced Friday that the country would lift all COVID-19 social distancing regulations next week, except for mask requirements, as an Omicron-driven wave of cases continues to wane. Starting Monday, bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate without a curfew and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Peloton lowers the price for bikes and treadmills, raises the price on membership in North America

Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON, -4.63% has announced new pricing across the fitness company's offerings. The company is cutting prices on its bike and treadmill packages. The basic Peloton bike now starts at about $1,200, the Bike+ starts at about $2,000 and the Tread Basic starts at $2,395. But pricing for the all-access membership in North America is going up for the first time in eight years. The monthly fee will rise to $39 to $44 in the U.S., and to $49 to $55 in Canada, starting June 1. Peloton notes the enhancements it has made over the past eight years, including growing out the number of classes offered to more than 1,000 now versus less than 400 in 2014. This week, activist investor Blackwells Capital also once again urged the company to consider a sale. Peloton stock has plunged 80% over the past year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said. The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Spy games: expulsion of diplomats shines light on Russian espionage

The unprecedented wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats from European capitals – now close to 400 – is not just a symbolic, if reversible, act of revulsion at the war crimes for which Russia stands accused. It is part of a decades long battle to police the dividing line between espionage and diplomacy, one in which the west of late has been accused of too often ignoring a resurgence in Russia’s clandestine activities, either because of an excessive focus on domestic terrorism, or excessive reliance on intercepts.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy