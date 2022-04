LEXINGTON, S.C. — A busy route in and around Lexington County will see a partial shut down as crews work to make repairs in the area over a two-hour period on Thursday. Lexington Police said that an outbound lane of South Lake Drive between Railroad Avenue and Industrial Drive will be closed from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to repairs being made to fiber-optic cables by Windstream Communications.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 28 DAYS AGO