Where's the guy with the funny hair? I'm not saying it's aliens but it looks like it could be aliens. I'm a connoisseur of all things strange around the Hudson Valley. I grew up watching the X-Files and I had no idea that when I moved to the area that I was moving to a hotbed of UFO activity. We're not strangers to the supernatural around here. From vans hanging in trees, shipwrecks and talking Christmas eggs the Hudson Valley region of New York is home to a lot of weird things but many of them can't compete with the bizarre place in Saugerties, New York known as Opus 40. What is it? Is it a maze or a sculpture or both?

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO