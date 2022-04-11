ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FDOT installs wrong-way detectors across Tampa Bay area

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzkNc_0f5dNHMn00

The Florida Department of Transportation said it's making progress in preventing wrong-way crashes that have claimed the lives of four USF fraternity brothers in 2014, a heroic Tampa police officer last year, and others over the years.

With the goal of preventing future tragedies, FDOT is investing millions of dollars in upgrading exit ramps throughout Tampa Bay. Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT District Seven, said the department is installing wrong-way signage detection systems.

In recent days, nightly lane closures on various I-275, I-4, and I-75 ramps allowed for crews to complete some of the work.

“The goal in actually the next two to three years is to have every ramp in the Tampa Bay area covered with these signs,” she said.

According to Carson, the detection system uses a thermal imaging camera to detect when a driver travels in the wrong direction up an exit ramp onto an interstate or expressway. The imaging system then triggers red flashing lights, which attempt to catch a driver’s attention and divert him or her off of the roadway. Other drivers are warned of the potential danger using dynamic messaging signs. The system also alerts the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The State of Florida is really at the forefront of the nation with what we’re doing to combat wrong-way drivers,” said Carson. “We want to give very quick warnings, and again, hopefully, we’re stopping these drivers from even getting on the interstate by putting all these devices on all ramps in the Tampa Bay area.”

In many wrong-way crashes, drivers are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Carson said it might not be possible to stop the most seriously impaired drivers, but she said — as FDOT continues to install the detection systems — the department is noticing that more than 70% of wrong-way drivers are self-correcting.

“We want to get this done,” Carson said. “We’re spending millions of dollars to implement this with the whole goal is to save lives.”

Comments / 4

Related
10NEWS

Hundreds of workers needed in Tampa Bay area schools

TAMPA, Fla. — Let's face it, we've all had a rough go of it the past couple of years, but schools, in particular, have lost employees by the dozens. And we're not just talking about teachers. Several districts in the Tampa Bay area are having job fairs to try...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Fdot#Detectors#Usf#Fdot District Seven
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy