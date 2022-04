Adrien Broner has seemingly entered more jail cells than boxing rings in the past 14 months, but that trend may soon change. The brash – and long embattled – former titlist from Cincinnati, Ohio, is apparently ready to continue his career, according to Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza, who said he was trying to come up with dates and opponents for the fighter once regarded as the hottest American talent in the sport.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO