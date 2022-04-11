ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD arrests suspect in Central food stamp card stabbing

By Chris Babcock
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in March’s food stamp card argument turned stabbing in Central El Paso.

According to the EPPD, on Thursday, April 7, Shawn Jose Osuna was arrested by the U.S Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for the stabbing of Cesar Jr. Angel that occurred on March 19.

Osuna was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a $900,000 bond.

Officials say the stabbing stemmed from a confrontation over the use of a food stamp card.

Officers from the Northeast Regional Command Center were sent to the 3800 block of Truman regarding a stabbing, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, March 19.

According to officers, they found out that the victim, identified as Angel Cesar, Jr.. 18, had been stabbed by Osuna after he allowed Cesar, Jr. to use the food stamp card.

Police say Cesar, Jr. spent more on the card than Osuna had agreed to, resulting in a physical confrontation, followed by the stabbing.

Cesar, Jr was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

