As a kid, I remember people often remarking to my mom (sometimes in astonishment and at times disgust) about how many kids she had. Having large families had started to become less of the norm, so folks kind of regarded our larger family (there were only 4 kids, so it wasn't even that large a number) as something of a side-show. And I am sure, to some, it might have looked like something out of a circus when my mom's minivan would pull up out front, and the doors would open and all these kids would spill out.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO