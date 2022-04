Todd Hodne has spent most of the last 40 years as a footnote in the long arc of the Penn State football program. “Untold,” a new long-read feature from ESPN.com, has shown bright lights on Hodne, who arrived at Penn State in the late 1970s as a prized football recruit, got kicked off the team and then launched into a series of sexual assaults. The story demonstrates in bold relief how differently rape and sexual assault was handled two generations ago, when it seemed like cloaking cases in silence was the best way to protect victims from shame, compared with today’s era of immediate text alerts whenever there’s a crime on campus.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO