WEATHER: Finger Lakes will see warming trend, but does it stick around?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
The Finger Lakes and Central New York will see warm-up this week, as temperatures push into the 60s for several days. The Storm Trackers Team says a brief reprieve is in store for the region- after a cool weekend dominated by rain and snow showers. Jack Matthys, Storm Trackers...

KSBY News

Lackluster weather sticks around until rain begins Sunday

We are continuing to see a bit of fog this morning. Western beaches especially have low visibility, causing potentially tricky road conditions. The same marine influence and dense fog will be moving in tomorrow morning. Dense fog is expected once again along the coasts and coastal valleys Friday and Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

Wintery weather sticking around Sioux City even after spring

SIOUX CITY -- Residents may be done with winter but wintry weather isn't done with them. On and off, from late Tuesday and through much of the day on Wednesday, a cold, windy blend of rain and snow fell on the metro area and left less than half-an-inch of precipitation.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tranquil weather returns with a nice warming trend

Hello everyone,  Another windy afternoon is underway with northwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph.  This is a chilly wind, so coats and sweaters will continue to come in handy.  Precipitation-wise, there may be scattered sprinkles and flurries, but no accumulating snow, or beneficial rain is expected at this time.  As we travel into the evening hours, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Rain And Snow#Lake Ontario#Boating
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Sunny Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very foggy start, the sun is out in full force on this last Friday of winter. There will be nothing winter-like about our temperatures though. We’ll climb into the low to mid 70s.  To put that in perspective, our normal high for this time of year is 55°. Clouds will move in this evening ahead of spotty showers which could pop up starting around midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first half of the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm, but the threat is looking much more likely well to the north and south. Damaging winds are the main, but we will likely miss out on most of the activity.  Any wet weather clears out in time for Sunday which is the start of spring. The new season officially arrives at 11:33 in the morning. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 60s.  It will be a blustery though, with gusts near 25 mph.
MARYLAND STATE
KESQ

Significant warming trend underway

After a windy weekend, some Wind Advisories are still in place surrounding the Valley today. Strongest gusts were running in the lower 30mph range yesterday and last night. By this evening you can expect winds to settle down nicely, and that holds true for the remainder of the week as well.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Warm weekend weather ahead

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the Northern Rockies with the sun peeking through the clouds periodically. The warming trend will continue with highs reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average trends. The warm weather will continue into the weekend with Sunday as the warmest day. Temperatures are expected to...
MONTANA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Are spotted salamanders crossing busy roads in the Finger Lakes?

The rumors are true- spotted salamanders can be seen crossing roads in the Finger Lakes region. A local expert said such sightings are actually quite common. Spotted salamanders, also called Ambystoma maculatum, have black or dark gray bodies and distinct rows of yellow spots on their backs. Once temperatures reach the 40s in early spring, these creatures begin migrating to woodland pools to lay their their eggs.
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

