A Community’s History in Four Buildings

By Petra Bartosiewicz, Kayla Levy, Rachel Sugar, Ian Volner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. George Ukrainian Catholic Church: The Heart of the Diaspora. For almost as long as there has been a Ukrainian community in New York, St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church on East 7th Street has been its heart. It’s where hundreds gathered for a special prayer service in 1986 after news of...

What the Neighbors Remember

Markian Surmach, 60, was of the third generation to operate Surma Book & Music Co. My grandfather, Myron Sr., came from Ukraine with a third-grade education. He ended up in the coal mines in Pennsylvania, but that didn’t last long — he knew he would die there. He moved to New York City. His neighbors were getting letters they couldn’t read, and he became the go-to guy to read letters from people in Ukraine. He became a center of the community, and the idea of the store in part came about from that. He was a born entrepreneur.
‘The World Was Ukrainian’

In 1931, a writer named George Tichenor made his way from his home on West 21st Street down to the Lower East Side to see a play. Galicia Aflame, by the Ukrainian American playwright William Chopinsky, was perhaps not deathless theater, but it was sturdy activist work. (Sample dialogue: “By a workers’ and peasants’ government, I mean a government formed from all of our people.”) It was staged in front of 2,000 viewers at the Manhattan Lyceum, a big barn of a room on East 4th Street.
Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
The Quilt Collector

For the past five years, the artist Sam Roeck has lived in an elegantly worn walk-up apartment building in Williamsburg, and his neighbors include friends he’s accumulated over his time in New York and even a former boyfriend or two. Growing up in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, Roeck was encouraged...
Who Is the Developer at the Center of Brian A. Benjamin’s Legal Mess?

Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin resigned this afternoon, just hours after he was arrested and charged in Manhattan federal court with bribery, fraud, and falsification of records in connection with his unsuccessful 2021 run for New York City comptroller. The indictment accuses Benjamin of conspiring “to direct a state-funded grant to an organization controlled by a real estate developer in exchange for campaign contributions.” Benjamin also, according to the indictment, “engaged in a series of lies and deceptions” to cover things up, including lying on his background check. The Harlem real-estate investor, Gerald Migdol, who was arrested for his role in the scheme this past November and was identified in the indictment only as “CC-1,” short for “co-conspirator 1,” has apparently been cooperating. Migdol, who went on a brownstone buying spree in the 1990s and early 2000s, seems to have focused his more recent efforts on developing political connections. But who is he? And what exactly is he accused of doing?
Trust Me, To-Go Drinks Will Solve Everything

Governor Kathy Hochul is very proud about one thing in the “conceptual” New York State budget deal that was reached yesterday: legalizing to-go drinks. “I know we could all use a drink!” Hochul tweeted with a photo of her holding up a drink, which she knows we could all use. (It’s a still from the same GIF she posted last month.)
A Forgotten Crime on East 6th Street

The hell of it was, the kidnappers had taken the wrong brother. Arthur Fried was a 32-year-old sand-and-gravel-company manager living with his wife and son in White Plains. On December 4, 1937, he’d gone to his mother’s for Saturday-night family dinner, and then to a movie with Elsa and Harold Daniels, his sister and brother-in-law. When the show ended, with a snack at the Daniels’ place planned, Arthur asked to be driven back to his mother’s house. saying “I’ll get in my own car and follow you.”
Keeping a Diary at the End of the World

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the writer and photographer Yevgenia Belorusets began to journal about her experience living in Kyiv. The resulting account, which she published online in real time, provides insight into the conflict that more straightforward news coverage has failed to capture. It is, as she put it in an interview with my colleague Gal Beckerman, “a very complex picture of reality at a moment when war has turned everything incredibly awful.”
Here Are the Top 5 Most Redneck Cities in Washington

Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
