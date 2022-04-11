A Community’s History in Four Buildings

Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin resigned this afternoon, just hours after he was arrested and charged in Manhattan federal court with bribery, fraud, and falsification of records in connection with his unsuccessful 2021 run for New York City comptroller. The indictment accuses Benjamin of conspiring “to direct a state-funded grant to an organization controlled by a real estate developer in exchange for campaign contributions.” Benjamin also, according to the indictment, “engaged in a series of lies and deceptions” to cover things up, including lying on his background check. The Harlem real-estate investor, Gerald Migdol, who was arrested for his role in the scheme this past November and was identified in the indictment only as “CC-1,” short for “co-conspirator 1,” has apparently been cooperating. Migdol, who went on a brownstone buying spree in the 1990s and early 2000s, seems to have focused his more recent efforts on developing political connections. But who is he? And what exactly is he accused of doing?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO