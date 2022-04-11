The Quilt Collector

Click here to read the full article. A livery sends a message: ‘I’m here’ or ‘I’m not,’ and everything in between,” says David Hedley Noble, CEO of Aerobrand, a London-based aviation design firm. “A good design often matches the personality of the owner. Sometimes that’s good,” he says. “And sometimes that’s bad.”
Compared to lavish, high-design interiors on which many owners spare no expense, jet liveries tend to be the middle children of private aviation—subdued, conventional, often overlooked. Many private fliers demand anonymity, while others, like heads of state and multinational corporations, prefer only subtle identifiers on their business jets....
