What's in That Fine Print You Didn't Read?

At last, the sun has come out (well sometimes), and spring is definitely in the air. Everything feels fresh and alive. It’s a great time to think about your health and wellbeing. It’s time to start getting out more, being more active, and eating better. Now, we all have our reasons for wanting to improve our health. Our very own story. From wanting to increase our energy, to looking and feeling good, to making sure we live a long happy life. Often we make promises to ourselves, but then find keeping them is harder than we’d imagined. When it starts to feel too tough it is easy to give up, or slip back into old habits. However, with proper planning and rewards along the way, the journey to health can be a whole lot easier.

