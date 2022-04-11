ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah woman blames fatal hit-and-run on uncontrollable defecation

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Utah woman arrested in a hit-and-run accident that killed two bicyclists allegedly told police the crash happened when she began defecating uncontrollably due to a medical condition.

Julie Ann Budge, 47, struck the two California men in their bike lane with her Hyundai Genesis in Washington City, Utah, at about 2 p.m. Saturday during the “Spring Tour of St. George” race, Fox 13 reported .

Budge told police that she had “various medical issues,” including irritable bowel syndrome, according to KUTV .

The condition made her “defecate on herself without warning,” which caused her to swerve into the men, she told police.

Budge also told police she knew she hit the cyclists, but that she couldn’t get her vehicle to stop, according to a probable cause statement cited by KUTV.

“A witness at the scene of the accident stated that it appeared that Julie did not have the intention of stopping after hitting the two cyclists,” the arresting officer reportedly wrote.

“The witness stated he followed Julie’s vehicle until she pulled over and stopped several hundred yards away from the accident,” the officer added.

Julie Ann Budge struck two California men in their bike lane with her Hyundai Genesis in Washington City, Utah.Handout

The two men, whose names have not been released, died at St. George Regional Hospital after witnesses attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

Budge also told authorities that she had been admitted to a hospital the previous day and had been taking fentanyl, a powerful opioid pain medication, through an IV drip, according to the outlet.

Budge reportedly failed field sobriety tests after the accident.

“At this time, I placed Julie under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence,” the officer’s report stated.

Julie Ann Budge said she has a condition that made her “defecate on herself without warning.”Handout

The suspect was charged with two counts of automobile homicide due to criminal negligence, two felony counts of failure to remain at an accident involving death and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation. The charges are all felonies.

Budge also was slapped with a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and an infraction for improper lane travel.

In 2015, she was convicted for driving under the influence, KUTV reported.

New York Post

