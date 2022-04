POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. Hines, 70, died in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 12. Richard will always be remembered by his wife, Kathy; children, Joanne Hines, Dave (Jen) Hines, Karen (Steve) Guerriero, Sandy (Bill) Buckley and Nick (Evie) Conn; brother, Kenneth (Lydia) Hines and 11 grandchildren. Also surviving him are years of love shared among his family, precious memories of good times and tough times, quiet times and laughter.

