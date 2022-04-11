ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikesville, MD

MSP Accepting Applications For 2022 Leadership & Career Development Seminar

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKESVILLE, Md. – The Maryland State Police announces the third annual Leadership and Career Development Seminar, a free event held to develop interest and introduce future generations of young men and women about the career opportunities with the Department, will take place in July. Applications for the free...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikesville, MD
WNYT

Malta STEM school accepting applications

A school in Malta that focuses on STEM is now accepting applications for its fall term. The Clean Technologies Early College High School is a New York State P-Tech Program. That means students can take college-level classes in several fields - including clean energy, cybersecurity, engineering sciences and surgical technologies.
MALTA, NY
kmvt

South-Central Public Health accepting grant applications

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Behavioral Health Board is now accepting applications for its 2022 grant cycle for non-profits serving Southern Idaho. All applicants must serve Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. “The last two years have been hard on Idaho....
TWIN FALLS, ID
WEHT/WTVW

IDOT accepting applications for paratransit grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that they are now accepting applications for grants to give public transportation providers some paratransit vehicles. “Public transportation is an essential service throughout the state in rural, suburban and urban communities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These grants – and the paratransit […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy