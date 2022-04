MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend is looking fantastic. Saturday we are expecting lots of sunshine with afternoon highs hovering around 70 degrees. Winds will be quite breezy, out of the west around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph during the afternoon. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday night, with clear skies and breezy west winds sticking around.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO