The City of Palm Coast is seeking applications from its citizens to serve as a member on Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the city to address them. The committee may make recommendations to the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB) with regard to Comprehensive Plan amendments and land development regulations involving its areas of review.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO