ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania man arrested after putting 'I did that!' Biden stickers on gas pumps

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qe1zj_0f5dJAKY00

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after being caught allegedly putting stickers on gas pumps that protest President Joe Biden's effect on gas prices .

The charges were filed on April 5 against Thomas Richard Glazewski, who was arrested on March 31 after causing a commotion at a Turkey Hill gas station in Manor Township.

Locals captured Glazewski's arrest on video, showing police tackling the 54-year-old man while he was yelling, "I did that. I did that. That's what I did."

Police said Glazewski screamed at one of the gas station's employees when she told him he couldn't put stickers on the pumps.

BIDEN SEEN AS TRYING TO HAVE IT BOTH WAYS ON ECONOMY

Police charged Glazewski with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal offense.

It appeared Glazewski had applied several stickers to the Turkey Hill's station pumps before getting arrested, according to Lancaster Online . Each sticker featured Biden's image pointing and the text, "I did that!" The stickers were placed so that Biden was pointing at the price of gas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

An employee at the gas station told police Glazewski had covered the stickers with a clear coat of some kind that made them harder to remove.

Biden has been regularly criticized for his role in rising gas prices across the United States. The White House has attempted to shift the blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. sanctioning Russian oil.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Turkey#Lancaster Online#The White House#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Complex

Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Hacking Fuel Pumps and Lowering Cost of Gas to Pennies

People are finding more and more ways to steal gas as prices continue to skyrocket. WFLA reports that four Florida men were arrested this week for installing a tool—or “pulsators”—on gas pumps that cuts the prices of fuel. The alleged thefts took place earlier this month at a Circle K in Lutz, where state officials apprehended Marlon Rosel-Rodriguez and Yordan Diaz Benitez, and a Circle K in Lakeland, where Yulier Garcia-Martinez and Rogelio Llarena were arrested.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy