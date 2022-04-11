ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The interiors of Bell’s 429 Executive helicopter have become more stylish with high-quality leathers, hardwood flooring options, and other luxury amenities

By Sayan Chakravarty
Cover picture for the articleBell Helicopter has debuted a new Designer Series interior for the executive version of its 429 GlobalRanger chopper. It was revealed at HAI’s Heli-Expo last month and includes upgraded premium material quality, cabin layout, and soundproofing, delivering an enhanced experience. “The new Designer Series interior in the Bell 429 sets a...

Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE

