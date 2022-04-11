The interiors of Bell’s 429 Executive helicopter have become more stylish with high-quality leathers, hardwood flooring options, and other luxury amenities
Bell Helicopter has debuted a new Designer Series interior for the executive version of its 429 GlobalRanger chopper. It was revealed at HAI’s Heli-Expo last month and includes upgraded premium material quality, cabin layout, and soundproofing, delivering an enhanced experience. “The new Designer Series interior in the Bell 429 sets a...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0