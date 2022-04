In what appears to be the first incident of its kind, cops recently pulled over a self-driving car with no one inside it. The incident, which took place on a street in San Francisco earlier this month, was caught on video by a passing pedestrian. It shows several traffic cops pondering about how to handle the incident after stopping the vehicle for failing to have its front lights on while driving at night.

