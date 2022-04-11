Muskegon Area ISD looks to increase Special Ed millage

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District will be asking voters on May 3 to consider an increase to the school’s special education millage.

The 1.75 mills increase would help “resolve the persistent underfunding of mandated special education services in Muskegon County schools” by generating $8.75 million annually, the district said. The funds would be distributed based on a formula that was developed by school business managers.

According to state and federal law, special education services must be provided to students with physical, emotional and mental disabilities from birth to age 26. MAISD said that there are 4,000 students in Muskegon County who are receiving special education services.

Last year, the funding from local, state and federal governments did not cover the total cost of special education services. If this millage is approved by voters, the school estimates that there would be an additional $390 per student.

The school said that under the proposed millage increase, an owner of a $200,000 home would pay $175 while an owner of a $100,000 home would pay $88. The increased rate would last for 10 years.

The last time a special education millage was approved in Muskegon County was in 1980, MAISD said.

