Severn, MD

Severn Woman Claims $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 Prize

By Maryland Lottery
 3 days ago

SEVERN, MD – "Shy Shy" of Severn claimed her $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 Promotion prize on April 8. An Anne Arundel County motorcycle club member and federal government contractor made her way to Lottery headquarters on April 8 to claim a $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 Promotion prize from the March 15...

UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Larry Hogan
WTOP

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
MARYLAND STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Maryland

I have been writing a popular series looking at the richest person in various cities and states across the United States, and today it is time to look at Maryland. When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this week, there was a change at the top of Maryland's billionaire list.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Four of the Best Areas in Maryland to Retire In

Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.
MARYLAND STATE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Maryland

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, with 785 of them living in the United States. I like to review the report and look for interesting stories when the report comes out. Especially those of people who became billionaires before they turn forty, hoping they can inspire my readers.
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

$100k scratch off sold at Denton Goose Creek location

DENTON, Md. – One Marylander is $100,000 richer after buying a winning scratch off ticket in Denton. Maryland Lottery officials say the Big Cash Riches ticket was sold at the Goose Creek Store located at 10519 Greensboro Road. In all, 34 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were...
DENTON, MD

